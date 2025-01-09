Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Sillinger headshot

Cole Sillinger Injury: Considered game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Sillinger is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against the Kraken due to an illness, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Sillinger has missed just one game over the first half of the regular season, but he's dealing with an illness that is threatening his availability for Thursday. The Blue Jackets are dealing with several injuries among their forwards, so Owen Sillinger is a candidate to enter the lineup against Seattle.

Cole Sillinger
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now