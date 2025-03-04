Cole Sillinger Injury: Facing weeks on shelf
Sillinger (shoulder) is expected to miss several weeks after general manager Don Waddell told reporters Tuesday, "We know he doesn't need surgery. We've had that confirmed. It's just a matter of rehabbing the shoulder, which is very sore and swollen. It's gonna be a few weeks," per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
Sillinger is expected to miss most of March based on his recovery timeline. The 21-year-old center is just one point shy of reaching the 30-point threshold for the third time in his four-year NHL career. With the Columbus native on the shelf, Justin Danforth could see an uptick in ice time while filling a third-line role.
