Cole Sillinger Injury: Game-time decision Thursday

Sillinger (upper-body) will be a game-time decision in Carolina on Thursday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Sillinger sat out Wednesday's tilt in Toronto after playing 19:10 against the Islanders on Monday. The 21-year-old has seven goals and 23 points in 45 games this season. Should Sillinger be healthy enough to play, Jordan Harris could be a healthy scratch with Jack Johnson returning to the blue line.