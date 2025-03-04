Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Sillinger headshot

Cole Sillinger Injury: Lands on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 8:31am

Sillinger (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Sillinger's designation for injured reserve is essentially a formality after general manager Don Waddell told reporters Tuesday that the 21-year-old center is expected to miss several weeks due to his shoulder injury. The Blue Jackets activated Yegor Chinakhov from injured reserve in a corresponding move. Joseph LaBate and Mikael Pyyhtia could see more ice time as a result of Sillinger facing an extended absence.

Cole Sillinger
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now