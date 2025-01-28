Cole Sillinger Injury: Practices Tuesday

Sillinger (upper body) practiced Tuesday and could be available for Thursday's matchup against Vegas, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Sillinger has missed the last three games. He has accounted for seven goals, 23 points, 106 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and 57 hits across 45 appearances this season. If Sillinger is ready to return, Jack Johnson could be a healthy scratch against the Golden Knights.