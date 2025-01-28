Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Sillinger headshot

Cole Sillinger Injury: Practices Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Sillinger (upper body) practiced Tuesday and could be available for Thursday's matchup against Vegas, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Sillinger has missed the last three games. He has accounted for seven goals, 23 points, 106 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and 57 hits across 45 appearances this season. If Sillinger is ready to return, Jack Johnson could be a healthy scratch against the Golden Knights.

Cole Sillinger
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now