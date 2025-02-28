Fantasy Hockey
Cole Sillinger

Cole Sillinger Injury: Set to miss time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

General manager Don Waddell announced Friday that Sillinger (upper body) "will be out for a little while," Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Sillinger sustained an upper-body injury in the first period of Thursday's game against the Red Wings, and it appears as though he'll be forced to miss additional time. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Mikael Pyyhtia will likely enter the lineup after he was called up Friday.

Cole Sillinger
Columbus Blue Jackets
