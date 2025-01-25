Fantasy Hockey
Cole Sillinger headshot

Cole Sillinger Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 9:32am

Sillinger (upper body) won't play against Los Angeles on Saturday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Sillinger will miss his third straight game. The 21-year-old center has seven goals and 16 assists over 45 appearances this season. It remains unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. The Blue Jackets embark on a four-game road trip after Saturday's contest, starting in Vegas on Thursday.

Cole Sillinger
Columbus Blue Jackets
