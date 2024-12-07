Cole Sillinger News: Adds helper in Friday's loss

Sillinger notched an assist and five shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Sillinger has a goal and five assists over his last five games, and he was only held off the scoresheet in Tuesday's shutout loss to the Flames. The 21-year-old has often played on the wing this year, but he functioned as the third-line center Friday, though his 17:31 of ice time makes him look like a de facto top-six player. He's at 18 points, 63 shots on net, 35 hits, 15 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 25 contests overall, and it appears he'll enjoy a career year in his fourth NHL campaign.