Cole Sillinger News: Contributes two helpers Saturday

Sillinger notched two assists, two hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Sillinger's first multi-point effort since Dec. 5. The 21-year-old center reached the 20-assist mark for the first time in his career, but he's still three points shy of matching his output from 2023-24 since he hasn't scored efficiently. He's at 29 points, 113 shots on net, 60 hits, 30 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a minus-14 rating over 52 appearances in 2024-25.