Cole Sillinger News: Goal, assist in loss

Sillinger scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Sillinger set up Damon Severson's second-period tally before scoring one of his own in the final frame. The goal was Sillinger's first since Nov. 15, though he had six assists over seven contests in between tallies. The 21-year-old forward is looking good in a second-line role this season, racking up four goals, 13 helpers, 58 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-4 rating over 24 appearances.