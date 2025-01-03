Fantasy Hockey
Cole Sillinger News: Manages helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Sillinger logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Sillinger ended a six-game point drought with the helper. The 21-year-old center has mainly been on the second line lately, but he hasn't found enough consistency on offense. For the season, he's at six goals, 21 points, 92 shots on net, 53 hits, 29 PIM and a minus-12 rating, providing a physical edge to go with supplementary scoring.

