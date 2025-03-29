Cole Sillinger News: Nabs helper in return

Sillinger logged an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 7-6 shootout win over the Canucks.

Sillinger returned from an 11-game absence due to a shoulder injury and picked up his assist in 14:50 of ice time. He was on the third line and also featured on the second power-play unit. The 21-year-old forward has reached the 30-point mark in three of his four NHL seasons, doing so with nine goals and 21 helpers in 2024-25. He's added 117 shots on net, 62 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating across 55 appearances, and he needs just three more points to set a career high.