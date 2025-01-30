Fantasy Hockey
Cole Sillinger headshot

Cole Sillinger News: Playing against Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 12:25pm

Sillinger (upper body) will be back in the lineup versus Vegas on Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Sillinger links back up with the Blue Jackets for the first time since Jan. 20 versus the Islanders, a stretch of three games on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. The 21-year-old center has managed just one goal over his last 14 games despite generating 30 shots over that stretch. However, since Boone Jenner (shoulder) and Sean Monahan (wrist) are both still unavailable, Sillinger figures to stick in a top-six role for the time being.

Cole Sillinger
Columbus Blue Jackets
