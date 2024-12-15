Cole Sillinger News: Pots goal Saturday

Sillinger scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and went minus-3 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Sillinger ended a three-game slump with his first-period tally. The Blue Jackets have been shuffling Sillinger and Adam Fantilli between the second and third lines lately, though that's not as much of a problem since the team has been surprisingly effective on offense. Sillinger is at five goals, 19 points, 70 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-7 rating through 29 appearances and should be a decent depth option in fantasy for the year.