Cole Sillinger News: Puts away goal Saturday
Sillinger scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.
Sillinger had six points over three games from March 17-21, but he cooled off again before his goal Saturday. The 22-year-old forward continues to fill a third-line role at even strength, making him more of a complementary piece for the Blue Jackets. He's matched his career high of 33 points from last year and stands at eight goals, 25 assists, 123 shots on net, 99 hits, 41 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 72 appearances this season.
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