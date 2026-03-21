Cole Sillinger News: Racks up three points

Sillinger scored an empty-netter and added two assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Sillinger closed out the scoring with an empty-netter at the 17:34 mark of the final frame after assisting on the goals by Damon Severson and Mathieu Olivier in the first period. Aside from being his second game with at least three points this season, with the first one coming back on Oct. 29, Saturday's outing also extended Sillinger's point streak to three games. His longest streak of the season was a four-point spree between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3. Sillinger has seven goals and 32 points through 68 appearances this campaign.