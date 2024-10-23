Cole Sillinger News: Receives top-line look

Sillinger posted an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Sillinger started the year on the third line, but head coach Dean Evason's lineup shuffle saw Sillinger take over on the top line while Yegor Chinakhov moved down to the second line. Sillinger was able to draw his assist on Kirill Marchenko's third-period tally. Through six outings, Sillinger has a goal, three helpers, 14 shots on net, eight hits and six PIM. His fantasy value receives an instant boost if he can stay in his new role, as the 21-year-old has the scoring chops to handle increased responsibilities.