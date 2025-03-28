Fantasy Hockey
Cole Sillinger headshot

Cole Sillinger News: Removed from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Sillinger (shoulder), as expected, was activated off injured reserve, per the NHL media site, ahead of Friday's clash with Vancouver.

Sillinger was medically cleared Wednesday but the team waited until closer to Friday's contest to officially remove him from IR. With the 21-year-old forward back in action, he figures to slot into a third-line role in addition to linking up with the No. 2 power-play unit. In his 54 appearances this year, the Columbus native has registered nine goals and 20 assists, including three points with the man advantage.

