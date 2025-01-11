Fantasy Hockey
Cole Sillinger headshot

Cole Sillinger News: Returns to action Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 11, 2025 at 8:56am

Sillinger (illness) will return to the lineup versus St. Louis on Saturday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

The 21-year-old will replace his older brother, Owen Sillinger, who returned to AHL Cleveland on Friday. The younger Sillinger has six goals, 16 assists, 96 shots on net and 54 hits across 40 appearances this season. He will center James van Riemsdyk and Kent Johnson on the second line in Saturday's contest.

Cole Sillinger
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
