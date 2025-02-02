Cole Sillinger News: Scores again Sunday

Sillinger scored a goal in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Stars.

Sillinger has two goals, one assist and two shots on net over three games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 21-year-old center is up to nine tallies, 26 points, 108 shots on net, 58 hits and a minus-14 rating over 48 appearances. He doesn't have a track record of maintaining offense over long stretches -- his current three-game point streak is his longest of the season -- but he's worth a look in fantasy while filling a second-line role.