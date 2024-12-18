Cole Sillinger News: Scores, defends teammate in loss

Sillinger scored a goal on two shots, added 17 PIM and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Sillinger stepped up and fought Conor Geekie after the Lightning rookie took out Dante Fabbro (lower body) with a knee-on-knee hit. After serving his penalties, Sillinger brought the Blue Jackets within a goal in the third period, though the comeback fell short. The 21-year-old has two goals, 12 shots and a minus-7 rating over his last four games while bouncing between the second and third lines. For the season, he's up to six goals, 20 points, 76 shots on net, 41 hits, 29 PIM and a minus-10 rating. Sillinger can play with an edge, but he typically does better in hits rather than PIM.