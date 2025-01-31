Cole Sillinger News: Sets up overtime winner

Sillinger logged an assist and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over Utah.

One day after scoring the game-winner in Vegas, Sillinger set up Zach Werenski's tally 1:01 into overtime against Utah. Sillinger is back in a top-six role after sitting out three games due to an upper-body injury. The 21-year-old center is up to 25 points, 107 shots on net, 58 hits, 33 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 47 appearances this season, giving him a good chance of surpassing his career-high 32 points from 2023-24.