Cole Sillinger headshot

Cole Sillinger News: Snaps drought with empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 16, 2024 at 8:59am

Sillinger scored an empty-net goal in Friday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

Sillinger closed out the scoring with 4:28 left in the third period, and this was his third goal of the campaign. He went pointless during the Blue Jackets' recent six-game losing streak. He has just nine points (three goals, six assists) this season, so his production hasn't been enough to make him worthy of rostering in most formats.

Cole Sillinger
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
