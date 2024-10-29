Cole Sillinger News: Three-point effort against Oilers

Sillinger delivered a goal and two assists in Monday's 6-1 win over Edmonton.

It was the first multi-point performance of the season for the 21-year-old. Sillinger has moved into a prominent role for Columbus, skating on the second line with Adam Fantilli at even strength while also working on the top power-play unit, and the assignment is beginning to lead to production. Sillinger was the 12th overall pick in the 2021 Draft, and he may be coming into his own.