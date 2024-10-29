Fantasy Hockey
Cole Sillinger headshot

Cole Sillinger News: Three-point effort against Oilers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 29, 2024

Sillinger delivered a goal and two assists in Monday's 6-1 win over Edmonton.

It was the first multi-point performance of the season for the 21-year-old. Sillinger has moved into a prominent role for Columbus, skating on the second line with Adam Fantilli at even strength while also working on the top power-play unit, and the assignment is beginning to lead to production. Sillinger was the 12th overall pick in the 2021 Draft, and he may be coming into his own.

Cole Sillinger
Columbus Blue Jackets
