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Cole Sillinger News: Ties season-high point output

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Sillinger scored an empty-netter and added two assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Sillinger closed out the scoring with an empty-netter at the 17:34 mark of the final frame, but he had previously assisted on the goals scored by Damon Severson and Mathieu Olivier in the first period. Aside from being just his second game with at least three points this season -- and the first since Oct. 29 -- this outing also extended Sillinger's point streak to three games. His longest streak of the season was a four-point streak between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3. It's late in the season and Sillinger shouldn't have a lot of fantasy upside due to his bottom-six role, but he's certainly trending in the right direction of late.

Cole Sillinger
Columbus Blue Jackets
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