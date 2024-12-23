Fantasy Hockey
Cole Smith headshot

Cole Smith Injury: Facing extended absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Smith was placed on injured reserve Monday and will miss 4-6 weeks due to a lower-body injury.

Smith was injured in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings after blocking a shot, according to Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean. Juuso Parssinen could receive more playing time as a result of Smith's injury. The Predators went with 11 forwards and seven defensemen Monday against Carolina.

Cole Smith
Nashville Predators
