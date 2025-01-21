Cole Smith Injury: Might be available Tuesday

Head coach Andrew Brunette labeled Smith (lower body) as a game-time decision for Tuesday's home matchup against San Jose, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Smith has missed 11 consecutive games due to his injury -- he last suited up Dec. 21 versus the Kings. If the 29-year-old is able to return Tuesday, he'll likely slot in on the fourth line. The Minnesota native has chipped in two goals and three helpers through 34 appearances this season.