Cole Smith Injury: Might be available Tuesday
Head coach Andrew Brunette labeled Smith (lower body) as a game-time decision for Tuesday's home matchup against San Jose, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Smith has missed 11 consecutive games due to his injury -- he last suited up Dec. 21 versus the Kings. If the 29-year-old is able to return Tuesday, he'll likely slot in on the fourth line. The Minnesota native has chipped in two goals and three helpers through 34 appearances this season.
