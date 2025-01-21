Fantasy Hockey
Cole Smith headshot

Cole Smith News: Activated from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Smith (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Smith should occupy a bottom-six role in Tuesday's matchup against San Jose after missing the last 11 games. He has compiled two goals, five points, 29 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and 79 hits through 34 appearances this season. Smith will replace Mark Jankowski (upper body) in Tuesday's lineup.

Cole Smith
Nashville Predators
