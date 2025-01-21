Cole Smith News: Activated from IR
Smith (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Smith should occupy a bottom-six role in Tuesday's matchup against San Jose after missing the last 11 games. He has compiled two goals, five points, 29 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and 79 hits through 34 appearances this season. Smith will replace Mark Jankowski (upper body) in Tuesday's lineup.
