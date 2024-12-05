Cole Smith News: Contributes helper in loss

Smith notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Smith snapped a six-game slump with his helper on a Mark Jankowski goal in the third period. The 29-year-old Smith has remained in a bottom-six role throughout the year, adding heavy play to the lineup. He has just five points to go with 60 hits, 23 shots on net, 15 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 26 outings overall.