Cole Smith headshot

Cole Smith News: Dealt to Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 7:47pm

Smith was traded to the Golden Knights from the Predators on Tuesday in exchange for Christoffer Sedoff and a 2028 third-round pick.

Smith was officially in the lineup Tuesday for Nashville, but logged just one three-second shift. The 30-year-old will now take his talents to Vegas, where he'll reunite with Colton Sissons as a fixture in the Golden Knights' bottom six. Smith fits in well for a physical bottom six in Vegas, and he should also be part of his new team's penalty-killing structure. Smith has just 10 points in 42 outings this season, though he's added 119 hits and 31 PIM, with his toughness being his best asset.

Cole Smith
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
