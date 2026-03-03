Cole Smith News: Dealt to Vegas
Smith was traded to the Golden Knights from the Predators on Tuesday in exchange for Christoffer Sedoff and a 2028 third-round pick.
Smith was officially in the lineup Tuesday for Nashville, but logged just one three-second shift. The 30-year-old will now take his talents to Vegas, where he'll reunite with Colton Sissons as a fixture in the Golden Knights' bottom six. Smith fits in well for a physical bottom six in Vegas, and he should also be part of his new team's penalty-killing structure. Smith has just 10 points in 42 outings this season, though he's added 119 hits and 31 PIM, with his toughness being his best asset.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Smith See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights162 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Central DivisionSeptember 16, 2024
-
DraftKings NHL
DraftKings NHL: Tuesday BreakdownDecember 5, 2023
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Perspective is EverythingNovember 26, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Smith See More