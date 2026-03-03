Cole Smith News: Dealt to Vegas

Smith was traded to the Golden Knights from the Predators on Tuesday in exchange for Christoffer Sedoff and a 2028 third-round pick.

Smith was officially in the lineup Tuesday for Nashville, but logged just one three-second shift. The 30-year-old will now take his talents to Vegas, where he'll reunite with Colton Sissons as a fixture in the Golden Knights' bottom six. Smith fits in well for a physical bottom six in Vegas, and he should also be part of his new team's penalty-killing structure. Smith has just 10 points in 42 outings this season, though he's added 119 hits and 31 PIM, with his toughness being his best asset.