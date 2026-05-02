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Cole Smith News: Fills empty cage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Smith scored an empty-net goal, added six hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Mammoth in Game 6.

Smith produced two goals, two assists, six shots on net, 30 hits and 10 PIM across six games in the first round. The winger's tally Friday put the icing on the Golden Knights' 4-2 series win in the first round. The 30-year-old figures to remain firmly in a bottom-six role, providing a physical edge and potentially some depth scoring throughout the rest of the playoffs.

Cole Smith
Vegas Golden Knights
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