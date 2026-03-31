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Cole Smith News: First point with new team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Smith scored an empty-net goal and added seven hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Smith was acquired by the Golden Knights from the Predators on March 3, but the 30-year-old winger has been invisible on offense since the trade. His empty-netter Monday was his first point since before the Olympic break when he was still on Nashville's roster. He's managed 11 shots on net, 35 hits and nine PIM in 14 outings for Vegas, but he's been confined to a bottom-six role that doesn't lead to much offense. For the season, Smith has 11 points, 62 shots, 40 PIM, 154 hits and a minus-5 rating over 56 appearances.

Cole Smith
Vegas Golden Knights
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