Cole Smith News: Lights lamp in overtime loss
Smith scored a goal, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.
Smith snapped an eight-game point drought with his third-period tally, which salvaged a standings point for the Predators. The 29-year-old winger has done little on offense this season with three points through 17 contests while filling a bottom-six role. He's added 14 shots on net, 43 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-6 rating. Smith offers plenty of grit and appears to have the upper hand to stay in the lineup over Mark Jankowski even if he doesn't score much.
