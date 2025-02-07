Cole Smith News: Manages assist in loss
Smith notched an assist, two shots on goal, five hits and two PIM in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
The helper was Smith's first point in eight games since he returned from a lower-body injury Jan. 21. The 29-year-old has resumed a fourth-line role, though he's logged 14-plus minutes in five of those eight contests. Smith has six points, 36 shots on net, 44 PIM, 105 hits and a minus-10 rating across 42 outings. The physicality is solid, but he'll need to be more consistent on offense to draw much attention in fantasy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now