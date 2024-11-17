Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Cole Smith headshot

Cole Smith News: Nabs helper Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Smith notched an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Smith has two points over his last three games after going eight contests without getting on the scoresheet. The 29-year-old's offense is likely to remain limited since he plays almost exclusively on the fourth line with no power-play time. Smith is up to four points, 18 shots on net, 46 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 19 appearances.

Cole Smith
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now