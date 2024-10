Smith scored a goal on two shots, added six hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Smith tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period. The winger had no offense through six games, but he has earned a point in each of his last two contests. For the season, he has a goal, an assist, nine shots on net, 20 hits, eight PIM and a minus-5 rating over eight appearances. Smith is likely to remain in a bottom-six role.