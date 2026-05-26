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Cole Smith News: Pots decisive goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2026 at 10:04pm

Smith scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged three hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Smith's goal at 14:15 of the third period was an important one. It put the Golden Knights ahead 2-0, and it ended up being needed insurance when Gabriel Landeskog scored a few minutes later. The tally ended a nine-game point drought for Smith, who has managed to stay in the lineup despite a recent string of penalties. The 30-year-old winger has three goals, two assists, 10 shots on net, 66 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 16 playoff contests in a fourth-line role.

Cole Smith
Vegas Golden Knights
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