Cole Smith News: Pots decisive goal Tuesday

Smith scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged three hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Smith's goal at 14:15 of the third period was an important one. It put the Golden Knights ahead 2-0, and it ended up being needed insurance when Gabriel Landeskog scored a few minutes later. The tally ended a nine-game point drought for Smith, who has managed to stay in the lineup despite a recent string of penalties. The 30-year-old winger has three goals, two assists, 10 shots on net, 66 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 16 playoff contests in a fourth-line role.