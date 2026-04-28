Cole Smith News: Pots goal in Game 5
Smith scored a goal on two shots, added four PIM, dished out nine hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Mammoth in Game 4.
Smith has chipped in a goal, two assists, five shots, six PIM, 20 hits and a plus-4 rating over four playoff contests. The 30-year-old winger is filling a bottom-six role, which is where he can shine through with physical play. He had eight goals, 12 points, 69 shots on net, 173 hits and 40 PIM across 63 regular-season games between Vegas and Nashville this year. This is just the second time he's been in the postseason -- he went scoreless over five games with the Predators in the 2024 playoffs.
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