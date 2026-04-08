Cole Smith News: Scores game-winner Tuesday
Smith scored the game-winning goal and added four hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.
Smith has two goals over his last four contests. The 30-year-old winger's tally was the game-winner Tuesday, coming at 12:13 of the third period. He's up to eight goals, four assists, 67 shots on net, 166 hits, 40 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 59 appearances between the Golden Knights and the Predators. He'll likely continue to see fourth-line minutes for Vegas moving forward.
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