Colin Blackwell News: Earns two points in blowout win
Blackwell scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.
Blackwell ended a 15-game point drought with the effort. He last earned a point Dec. 15 versus the Kings when he logged an assist. Blackwell was scratched 10 times during his slump, but the Stars came out of the Olympic break a bit banged up, so he's played in three straight contests. The 32-year-old forward is at nine points, 41 shots on net, 72 hits, 26 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 49 appearances this season.
