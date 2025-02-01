Colin Blackwell News: Logs assist in Friday's win

Blackwell notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Blackwell's goal drought continued through all of January and is now at 18 games. He has three assists in that span while maintaining a fourth-line role. The 31-year-old defensive forward has 11 points, 51 shots on net, 68 hits and a plus-2 rating over 46 appearances, one point shy of matching his production over 44 outings with the Blackhawks in 2023-24.