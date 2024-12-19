Colin Blackwell News: Nets goal Wednesday

Blackwell scored a goal on six shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Blackwell scored for the first time since Nov. 27, and he had just one assist over nine contests between goals. The 31-year-old has emerged as a regular on the Stars' fourth line, but he hasn't brought much in the way of offense. The veteran forward has seven points, 31 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-2 rating over 26 appearances.