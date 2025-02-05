Fantasy Hockey
Colin Blackwell headshot

Colin Blackwell News: Nets lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Blackwell scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks.

Blackwell returned to the lineup to fill in for Mavrik Bourque (face). The 31-year-old Blackwell was scratched Sunday against the Blue Jackets, his first time in the press box since November. The forward could face additional pressure for playing time after the Stars' trade over the weekend that brought in Mikael Granlund from the Sharks to supplement the forward group. Blackwell as mostly functioned as a fourth-liner this season, earning 12 points, 52 shots on net, 70 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 47 appearances.

