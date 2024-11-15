Colin Blackwell News: Offers helper in win

Blackwell notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Blackwell snapped an eight-game slump when he set up Oskar Back's first career tally at 15:56 of the second period. The 31-year-old Blackwell has been a regular on the Stars' fourth line this year, earning four points, 18 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-1 rating over 15 appearances. While he may be in the lineup consistently, he probably won't put up significant offense, so he's not a strong fantasy option.