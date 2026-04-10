Colin Blackwell News: One of each Thursday
Blackwell scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Wild.
Blackwell was limited to four assists, 18 shots on net, 18 PIM and 39 hits over 18 contests between goals. He earned both points Thursday in the second period, scoring to cut the deficit to 3-2 before setting up Cameron Hughes on the 3-3 goal. Blackwell remains a bottom-six regular for the Stars with four goals, 15 points, 61 shots on net, 111 hits, 36 blocked shots and 38 PIM across 68 appearances.
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