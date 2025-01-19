Colin Blackwell News: Pockets helper in win

Blackwell provided an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Blackwell helped out on a Marej Blumel goal that opened the scoring 5:26 into the game. This was Blackwell's second helper over the last five contests. He remains in a fourth-line role, so his scoring contributions are likely to be limited. He's up to 10 points, 45 shots on net, 54 hits and a plus-2 rating through 41 appearances this season.