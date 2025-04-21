Colin Blackwell News: Scores game-winning OT goal

Blackwell scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Blackwell isn't known for his scoring contributions, as evidenced by his six goals and 17 total points across 63 season appearances, but he came through in the clutch for Dallas in this game. The 32-year-old veteran attempted a shot from the slot and later buried his own rebound past Mackenzie Blackwood in overtime to lift the Stars to victory and, even more importantly, tie the series with the upcoming two games coming in Colorado.