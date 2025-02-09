Colin Blackwell News: Supplies helper Saturday
Blackwell recorded an assist in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Sharks.
Blackwell has three points over his last three appearances, but he's also been scratched twice in the span. It looks like the 31-year-old is getting pinched out of the lineup on occasion, though it was Sam Steel who was scratch Saturday. Blackwell is at 13 points, his most in a season since the 2021-22 campaign, and he's added 53 shots on net, 70 hits and a plus-2 rating over 48 outings. His fantasy value isn't particularly high and will be reduced further if he can't hold an everyday role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now