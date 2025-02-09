Colin Blackwell News: Supplies helper Saturday

Blackwell recorded an assist in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Sharks.

Blackwell has three points over his last three appearances, but he's also been scratched twice in the span. It looks like the 31-year-old is getting pinched out of the lineup on occasion, though it was Sam Steel who was scratch Saturday. Blackwell is at 13 points, his most in a season since the 2021-22 campaign, and he's added 53 shots on net, 70 hits and a plus-2 rating over 48 outings. His fantasy value isn't particularly high and will be reduced further if he can't hold an everyday role.