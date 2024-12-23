Colin Blackwell News: Tallies opening goal

Blackwell scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 win over Utah.

Blackwell has scored twice over the last three games. His tally Monday opened the scoring at 11:02 of the first period. The 31-year-old forward is up to four goals, eight points, 35 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-3 rating through 28 appearances. He continues to be a steady veteran presence on the fourth line, but the lack of offense makes him a player most fantasy managers don't need to keep tabs on.