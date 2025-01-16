Colin Miller Injury: Could return as early as Saturday

Miller (neck) could be available to return as early as Saturday against the Flames, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Miller sustained a fracture in his larynx in early January that was expected to sideline him for at least two weeks, and he could return to the ice exactly two weeks after suffering the injury. The 32-year-old Miller has made 34 appearances for the Jets this year, recording two goals, six assists, 22 PIM and a plus-8 rating while averaging 13:58 of ice time.